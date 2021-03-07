Following a controversial decision made on Tuesday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the health of Texas residents, at least two Killeen City Councilmembers believe caution is still called for.
“I plan to continue wearing my mask during the city council meetings and public outings,” Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King said by email on Wednesday. “I am doing this to protect myself as well as others.”
Abbott announced his executive order last week that lifted the statewide mask mandate, which was made in July, and is allowing all businesses to open 100%, as reported by the Associated Press. Masks could however still be required in some places at the local level.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control has recommended that people wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.
Effective February 2, masks are currently required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations, according to the CDC’s web site.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming expressed a nearly identical opinion to Nash-King’s.
“My personal option is as long as there is this pandemic out there, I will continue to wear my masks until I see a significant change concerning COVID-19,” Fleming said by email on Sunday. “Now is not the time to disregard the CDC guidelines. I hope the public will honor this.”
On Tuesday, Killeen City Spokeswoman Hilary Shine said that the mask mandate made by Mayor Jose Segarra last year had been superseded by the governor’s order.
“The Governor’s order removes the statewide mask requirement and capacity restrictions but allows for each business to determine what practices they wish to employ,” Shine said by email on Tuesday.
Segarra said on Tuesday that at this point it will be mainly on a voluntary basis, for businesses and individuals.
“As of right now I will follow the governor’s order,” Segarra said at the council’s workshop, just hours after the mask decision was announced at the state level. “For people who want to wear masks, by all means they can.”
On Sunday, Texas A&M Central Texas Spokeswoman Dr. Karen Clos issued the following statement, regarding the university’s guidance on COVID-19 protocols. The statement was attributed to Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp.
“Over the past year, the Texas A&M system institutions have done an amazing job in responding to the pandemic and protecting the health of our faculty, staff and students,” Sharp said. “With the end of the spring semester only 6-8 weeks away, A&M system members should continue to follow system guidance, ‘Guidance for Spring Semester of 2021 and Related Issues’ issued in October 2020 on testing, face coverings, classes, physical distancing, occupancy limitations, co-curricular activities, among other matters.
“Based on our assessment of current conditions, this step will help us successfully complete the semester and is consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that masking and other protocols should be decided by our institutions, not by the state.
“At the conclusion of the spring semester, we anticipate system guidance being lifted so that all rules, procedures and practices regarding classes, travel, face coverings, testing, etc., will be determined locally at your institution informed by your conditions and reviewed by the system. The system may provide additional guidance this semester or going forward, as conditions warrant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.