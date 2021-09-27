The City of Killeen will be offering free vaccines and coronavirus testing again this week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
“Please know that vaccines and tests are available only while supplies last for each day,” Killeen’s Executive Director of Communication Janell Ford said in a news release. “The state has limited tests for areas with high incident rates and reserves many of the rapid tests for schools and hospitals.”
The city is currently using federal funding to pay for testing, though it is unclear if there are any limits on that funding.
The City of Nolanville is also offering both vaccinations and testing at its central fire station, located at 84 N. Main Street. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Over last week’s two day site, the city administered 154 vaccinations and 425 tests that resulted in 49 positive cases, according to Ford.
Residents may schedule ahead of time, but an appointment is not necessary. A phone or email address is required to receive notifications regarding COVID-19 shots and to receive test results.
The city currently only offers the Pfizer vaccine, for those age 12 and older. Booster shots are available for those with a doctor’s note.
Residents may also text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare how to secure a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
