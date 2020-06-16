The City of Killeen will host two COVID-19 state mobile testing sites this week. The tests are free but limited to those with appointments.
Test sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following schedule:
Friday: Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev RA Abercrombie Drive
Saturday: First Church of God in Christ, 5201 Westcliff Road
Appointments can be made by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org.
Patients will have to provide personal contact information and answer a series of questions to determine eligibility.
To be eligible for a free COVID-19 test, a person should be exhibiting one or more of the following symptoms:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
Everyone at the mobile testing site must wear a mask.
