Killeen residents in need for housing financial assistance will be accepted beginning Monday.
Qualified applicants must be Killeen residents and must have experienced loss of employment, reduction in hours of employment, inability to work because of quarantine or a related situation resulting from COVID-19.
There are maximum income levels based on household size, but priority will be given to the lowest income households. Funding is limited and will be granted on a first come, first served basis. Rental assistance may be provided for expenses incurred March 27, 2020 or after, and no funds may be used for charges or late fees prior to that date. A current copy of the applicant’s lease agreement will be required, and approved payment will be made directly to the property manager or owner.
Utility assistance is available only for City of Killeen utility bills (water, sewer, garbage and fees).
Assistance may be provided for expenses incurred March 27, 2020 or after, and no funds may be used for charges or late fees prior to that date. Payment will be applied directly to the utility account.
Applications for utility and rental assistance will be available beginning 10 a.m. Monday.
Online forms will be located at KilleenTexas.gov/Programs. Paper forms will be available in person at the Community Development Office located at 802 N. 2nd Street, Building E. Applications must be complete and submitted with all required attachments to be considered for approval.
Only one application per household per program will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.