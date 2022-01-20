On Thursday, Bell County officials announced that the vehicle registration office in Killeen was closed after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The office, 307 Priest Drive, will remain closed through the end of the week. The offices in Belton, Fort Hood and Temple remain open.
Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke made the decision to close the Killeen office after he learned of the positive tests Thursday morning. All the employees with positive tests have been instructed to stay home and recuperate.
“Given the stress that this recent surge has put on our offices, I want to encourage our customers to utilize our mail-in and online resources when possible,” Luedeke said.
All vehicle registration appointments for the Killeen office have been canceled until Monday. Appointments can still be made for either the Belton or Temple offices by visiting the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector website.
