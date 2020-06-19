The vehicle registration office in Killeen, 307 Priest Drive, was closed Friday morning after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, a Bell County official said.
"An employee tested positive and two other employees are being tested, and we don't know the results for that," said Shay Luedeke, the tax assessor-collector for Bell County. His office oversees the county's vehicle registration offices, which also includes locations in Belton and Temple.
Luedeke said he found out about the positive test around 8:30 a.m. Friday, and immediately closed the office after speaking with the Bell County Public Health District.
The Killeen office will close for 14 days, reopening on July 2, he said.
The office issues license plates and vehicle registration renewals. It does not issue or renew drivers licensees, which is handled by the Texas Department of Public safety at another location.
Following closures of non-essential businesses in March, the Killeen office had reopened by appointment-only on May 4. Those who had upcoming appointments will be able to reschedule them and use the Belton and Temple offices, Luedeke said.
Fifteen Bell County employees work in the Killeen office. The are in self-quarantine, Luedeke said.
He said the office was being cleaned nightly by county maintenance staff, and with the closure, a more intensive cleaning will be done.
