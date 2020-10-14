The auxiliary for VFW Post 9191 in Killeen is hosting its first breakfast since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday, according to a flyer sent by post Commander Kevin Williams.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the post, 3307 Zephyr Road, Killeen.
The cost is $8, and plates will include breakfast items such as two eggs made to order, bacon, sausage, grits, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee.
For more information, call the post at 254-690-7575.
Many VFW posts in Texas had to remain closed for the past few months because they are classified as bars. The state began lifting coronavirus restrictions on bars this week.
