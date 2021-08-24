VFW Post No. 9191, located at 3307 Zephyr Road in Killeen, will hold free COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 and Sept. 25. The event is open to the public. For information call 254-423-1272.
Killeen VFW to hold COVID shot clinic
Locations
Jacob Brooks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Local "state of disaster" declared by Killeen
- Journalist Joe Galloway, who covered 1st Cav in Vietnam, dies at 79
- Killeen man charged with shooting another man at bar in Harker Heights
- Mothers say physical and psychological abuse occurring at juvenile detention center in Killeen
- Killeen man pleads guilty to sharing intimate photos of woman as revenge
- 23 KISD employees caught COVID prior to start of school
- Man arrested after allegedly kidknapping his girlfriend
- Emotions high as KISD students return to class
- On final day of due process hearings, KISD says they provided appropriate special ed services
- Open house held for home in Copperas Cove
Images
Commented
- ‘We are in so much trouble’: Local nurse paints dismal picture for the unvaccinated (21)
- KISD teachers, parents plan pro-mask rally for Tuesday (19)
- Mayor renews state of disaster as hospitals overflow (18)
- Bell County hosts news conference on growing coronavirus cases (11)
- Killeen resident announces bid to run against John Carter (9)
- OPINION: Getting vaccine is best way to defeat latest COVID-19 surge (9)
- Parents demand masks at KISD schools (8)
- State, local educators urge Gov. Abbott to reverse mask mandate ban (7)
- Local "state of disaster" declared by Killeen (7)
- 2 Fort Hood soldiers arrested in local sex sting (7)
- OPINION: KISD's leaders must reconsider mask mandate, virtual learning (6)
- Reader says decision not to get vaccinated represents inhumanity (6)
- Killeen nurse, grandmother asks mayor to initiate mask mandate (5)
- Nolanville reader says residents must not ignore rising COVID threat (5)
- Protest held over masks outside KISD heardquarters (5)
- Heights reader disappointed that neighbors insensitive about COVID (5)
- Mass testing and vaccine site returning to Killeen Events Center amid rising COVID cases (5)
- Belton reader says unvaccinated will be at fault if virus wreaks havoc (5)
- Killeen Police Department pulling vehicles over on I-14 (4)
- Reader says Abbott should have worked with Democratic lawmakers (4)
- Killeen opens testing, vaccine administration site to alleviate hospitalization rates (4)
- KISD could have to pay up after mother alleges lack of special education services (4)
- Fort Hood soldier accused of smuggling illegal immigrants (3)
- 2 KPD officers arrested. 2 blurry mugs. Why? (3)
- 2 Killeen men charged with assaulting Killeen police officers (3)
- On final day of due process hearings, KISD says they provided appropriate special ed services (3)
- Killeen church to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic (3)
- Mothers say physical and psychological abuse occurring at juvenile detention center in Killeen (3)
- Rally in support of mask mandates planned for outside KISD HQ today (3)
- KISD official allegedly falsified doctorate prior to resignation (3)
- Emotions high as KISD students return to class (3)
- Personal rights vs. public safety: Employees protest BS&W’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate (2)
- Killeen veteran weighs in on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan (2)
- Killeen City Council to vote on zoning changes with potential to expand North Killeen (2)
- 23 KISD employees caught COVID prior to start of school (2)
- Oklahoma GOP likens vaccine mandates to persecution of Jews (2)
- 30 doughnuts in one sitting? Kempner man will attempt it (2)
- Killeen golf course ‘back 9’ still closed after grass repairs (2)
- Killeen water bills could be going up due increased street maintenance fee (2)
- “Proactive solution” or “government overreach?” City council tables inspection unit (2)
- Rowdy Belton ISD meetings prompt proposed policy change (2)
- Vivian Washington (2)
- Killeen reader says Democrats are being scaremongers regarding guns (2)
- OPINION: Killeen council shouldn't pass up chance to help youth, downtown (2)
- OPINION: KISD must do more to keep its students, teachers safe (2)
- KISD dedicates new Pershing Park Elementary School (2)
- New Killeen neighborhood, park in the works (1)
- Bell County looks at possible voting changes (1)
- US initial unemployment claims decline for a second week (1)
- Texas Supreme Court leaves mask mandate orders in place, for now (1)
- Local urgent care clinics see jump in patient numbers as COVID spreads (1)
- Killeen’s Copper Mountain Library to undergo renovations (1)
- KISD weighs replacement option for paid COVID-19 leave (1)
- 210806-CCHS-Alumni (1)
- Killeen reader says Fort Hood's commander within law on mandate (1)
- Council tables rental inspection program discussion (1)
- Fort Hood commander updates COVID-19 guidance (1)
- Mask mandate returns to Fort Hood (1)
- Killeen City Council to discuss state of disaster resolution (1)
- Dallas County Court Blocks Gov. Abbott's Anti-Mask Mandate (1)
- ‘This is our Vietnam’ ... Local veterans react to fall of Afghanistan (1)
- Former Army captain who worked with Vanessa Guillen criticizes Army investigations (1)
- Concerns over US terror threats rising as Taliban hold grows (1)
- Killeen ISD board moves forward on nearly $500M budget (1)
- Texas Guard unable to train due to budget shortfalls (1)
- KISD to hold free second-dose vaccine clinics this week (1)
- Heights reader says city used paper to put tax increase in favorable light (1)
- Reader offers cautionary tale about value of COVID vaccination (1)
- Woman in custody, police officer injured after Killeen chase (1)
- Salado reader says anti-vaxxers to blame for spread of virus variant (1)
- Back to school event seeks school supply donations (1)
- Killeen officials, City Council weigh in on local COVID-19 situation (1)
- Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations now highest in Texas; Trauma Service Area L hospitalization rate is 11.58% (1)
- Brutal killing spotlights violence against women in Pakistan (1)
- US sues Texas to block state troopers from stopping migrants (1)
- Richard "Ricky" Anthony Youngerman (1)
- More than 300 tests and 60 vaccines administered in Killeen, more to come (1)
- Local veterans describe mixed feelings about U.S. pullout from Afghanistan and the aftermath (1)
- State to Texas businesses: Requiring a COVID-19 vaccine could mean losing your liquor license (1)
- Mi’CHA’el Zanders (1)
- Unvaccinated reader explains reasons for avoiding COVID shots (1)
- Taysom vs. Jameis Saints QB battle: Today's word is 'efficiency' (1)
- Manufacturing blunder puts wrong ‘First Team’ patch on soldiers (1)
- Asian shares lower after Wall St rebound on US growth data (1)
- US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist (1)
- KEITH ALLAN QUILHOT (1)
- Killeen ‘shots fired’ call turns out to be accident (1)
- Fort Riley looking into Fort Hood-Marquis matter (1)
- Judge indicates that he wants to keep gag order in Killeen capital murder case (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.