VFW 9191

VFW Post No. 9191, located at 3307 Zephyr Road in Killeen, will hold free COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 and Sept. 25. The event is open to the public. For information call 254-423-1272.

