The Killeen Independent School District and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s will be teaming up to provide kids age 12 and older with free COVID-19 vaccines.
Medical staff from the hospital will be at four KISD campuses next week to administer the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children and their parent or guardian. No appointment is necessary, according to a news release from the school district.
Second doses will be given at the same location where participants received their first.
The district said a parent or guardian must be present for a child to receive the vaccine. In addition, there will be a doctor and nurse present at every location to answer questions.
Sites will also remain open until 6:30 p.m. to better accommodate working parents.
To expedite the process, you can sign up for a free MyBSWHealth account.
For more information, visit www.killeenisd.org/covid19_vaccine.
Students and parents/guardians can get their shots at the following locations and times:
Former Nolan Middle School
June 7, 2021
noon - 6:30 p.m.
and
July 12, 2021
noon - 6:30 p.m.
KISD Career Center
June 8, 2021
noon - 6:30 p.m.
and
July 13, 2021
noon - 6:30 p.m.
West Ward Elementary
June 9, 2021
noon - 6:30 p.m.
and
July 14, 2021
noon - 6:30 p.m.
Harker Heights Elementary
June 10, 2021
1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
and
July 15, 2021
1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
