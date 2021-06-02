Coronavirus Graphic logo

The Killeen Independent School District and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s will be teaming up to provide kids age 12 and older with free COVID-19 vaccines.

Medical staff from the hospital will be at four KISD campuses next week to administer the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children and their parent or guardian. No appointment is necessary, according to a news release from the school district.

Second doses will be given at the same location where participants received their first.

The district said a parent or guardian must be present for a child to receive the vaccine. In addition, there will be a doctor and nurse present at every location to answer questions.

Sites will also remain open until 6:30 p.m. to better accommodate working parents.

To expedite the process, you can sign up for a free MyBSWHealth account.

For more information, visit www.killeenisd.org/covid19_vaccine.

Students and parents/guardians can get their shots at the following locations and times:

Former Nolan Middle School

June 7, 2021

noon - 6:30 p.m.

and

July 12, 2021

noon - 6:30 p.m.

KISD Career Center

June 8, 2021

noon - 6:30 p.m.

and

July 13, 2021

noon - 6:30 p.m.

West Ward Elementary

June 9, 2021

noon - 6:30 p.m.

and

July 14, 2021

noon - 6:30 p.m.

Harker Heights Elementary

June 10, 2021

1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

and

July 15, 2021

1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

254-501-7553 |xfontno@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.