The Killeen Independent School District announced on its Facebook page that it is canceling school through March 27 as a result of coronavirus concerns.
The suspension of school is in an effort to “flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a news release on the Facebook page.
All district events and extracurricular activities are canceled until further notice.
The district’s grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will now continue through March 27 as well, according to the release.
John Craft, the superintendent of KISD, announced the plans at a news conference at the Central Texas Council of Governments building in Belton on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the district.
The district will continue to monitor the situation each week, the release said.
The Copperas Cove Independent School District also announced on Wednesday that it will continue the cancelation of school and district activities through April 3 via a news release from the district.
“Our health officials report that cases are continuing to spread in neighboring counties, and the increased possibility of confirmed cases in Coryell County seems likely. Suspending operations for this length of time will allow us to determine, in coordination with state and local officials, whether the virus is continuing to have community spread or whether it has been contained,” the news release said.
The district will provide the next update on the resumption or closing of school on April 1, according to the release.
The district will be providing breakfast and lunch to students at three different locations:
Hettie Halstead Elementary, 910 N. Main St., 254-547-3440
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, 710 S. 5th St., 254-547-4212
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, 302 Manning Drive, 254-547-8289
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Instructional packets for students can be picked up at three different times:
7 to 10 a.m.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
5 to 7 p.m.
Florence ISD will be closed through April 3, and Lampasas ISD will be closed through March 29, according to announcements from the districts.
Gatesville ISD said on its Facebook page that an official decision will be made Thursday.
