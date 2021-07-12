Kids who are over the age of 12 will have a chance to get their COVID-19 vaccines this week, thanks to The Killeen Independent School District and a local hospital.
KISD is teaming up with Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s to supply the shot to kids over the age of 12. Clinics open Tuesday, and will travel to three different locations in the school district, according to a press release from KISD.
Health officials will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. Nurses and a doctor will be present at each clinic to answer questions parents may have.
A parent or guardian must be with their child at all times during the clinic.
Here are a list of times and locations for clinics this week. (NOTE: KISD has made some changes to the schedule.)
Former Nolan Middle School
Tuesday, Noon to 6:30 p.m.
KISD Career Center
Wednesday, noon to 6:30 p.m.
Harker Heights Elementary
Thursday, 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
To speed up the process, parents can sign up for a free MyBSWHealth account.
For more information, go to www.killeenisd.org/covid19_vaccine.
