The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will be meeting Tuesday via a virtual meeting to discuss potentially postponing the May election until November as well as additional agenda items.
The city of Killeen and the city of Harker Heights have already postponed their elections until Nov. 3 and they partner with KISD for the election.
Other items that will be discussed include, the board possibly taking action to suspend guidelines for grading, progress reporting, interim reporting and conferences for the remainder of the school year, teachers will still provide feedback and can meet with students; the continued full compensation of KISD employees; and the suspension of leave requests and approvals.
The meeting will be held virtually and can be viewed at the following link, https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/vcmNCR6rNOcrLq1WFNf2KD?domain=zoom.us.
Superintendent John Craft, Board President Corbett Lawler and Vice President Minerva Trujillo as well as a small group of school administrators, no more than 10 people, will meet at the KISD administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, while other board members join remotely, according to an email from Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district on Friday.
The public can also watch the meeting online, www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on the district’s Facebook page, according to Maya.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday and residents may still address the board in public forum if they register to talk using a form that will be on the district’s website. Deadline to register is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
