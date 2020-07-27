The board of trustees for the Killeen Independent School District will be discussing how the district will begin school in the fall after Bell County health officials said last week that no schools in the county can have in-person learning until at least after Sept. 7 because of coronavirus concerns.
Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman, said last week that the district will be considering a fully virtual learning platform beginning Aug. 17 but no decision would be made until at least Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be held at the district’s administration building at 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
Residents can also watch the meeting virtually at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
