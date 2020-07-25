The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will have a discussion with its administration about how the district will handle educating its students in the fall.
The Bell County Health District ordered that schools in the county cannot have face-to-face instruction until at least Sept. 8.
It is unknown at this time whether the district will have virtual learning between Aug. 17, the first day of school, and Sept. 8.
Also during the meeting, the board will discuss a proposal to outsource for additional cleaning services within the district; it will also discuss a transfer of funds from the general fund to the strategic facilities fund; and budget planning for the 2021 fiscal year budget will be discussed.
At the end of the meeting, the board will have a discussion about the naming of school facilities.
The agenda for the meeting did not specify what facilities the trustees will be talking about.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
“To view and hear the virtual side of the meeting, all community members in attendance may view the live streaming in a designated space within the building or must have a self-provided wi-fi enabled video device with headset,” the district’s agenda said.
Residents that cannot attend the meeting can watch the meeting virtually at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
