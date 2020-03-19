Coronavirus Graphic logo

Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold an emergency meeting related to coronavirus issues at 9 a.m. Friday inside the district’s administration building, 200 North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.

“An emergency or urgent public necessity exists that requires immediate action of the Board or an imminent threat to public health and safety or a reasonably unforeseeable situation exists, and is identified as … COVID-19,” said Taina Maya, the district’s chief communications and marketing officer in a late Thursday afternoon news release.

Topics that will be discussed are continuity of instruction plan, employee compensation during closure, discussion to suspend district policy on academic achievement/class ranking and others.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

