Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold an emergency meeting related to coronavirus issues at 9 a.m. Friday inside the district’s administration building, 200 North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
“An emergency or urgent public necessity exists that requires immediate action of the Board or an imminent threat to public health and safety or a reasonably unforeseeable situation exists, and is identified as … COVID-19,” said Taina Maya, the district’s chief communications and marketing officer in a late Thursday afternoon news release.
Topics that will be discussed are continuity of instruction plan, employee compensation during closure, discussion to suspend district policy on academic achievement/class ranking and others.
