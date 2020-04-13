The Killeen Independent School District board will hold its regular meeting Tuesday evening via live stream, according to a statement released by spokeswoman Taina Maya.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., and all community members who wish to watch it live will be able to do so at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
Community members who wish to address the board during public forum will be required to fill out this link: https://forms.gle/RDvBPx9M8FTrZiXJ8 before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Should the public wish to have a statement read on your behalf, the statement should be emailed to taina.maya@killeenisd.org by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will discuss the district’s response plan to the coronavirus, including a look at the current measures in place, a look at the near future and a look at next school year.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is the possible approval of the schematic design for the expansion of the athletic stadium at the new high school on Chaparral Road.
The expansion project will cost the district just over $10 million from its strategic facilities fund.
The expansion of the three athletic stadiums at Ellison, Shoemaker and Harker Heights high schools is part of the $265 million bond that is on the ballot that is now scheduled to go before voters in November.
The board will also discuss the quarterly investment report; the fiscal year 2021 budget timeline and assumptions; and resolutions to suspend board policies including the evaluation of teachers and English as a second language.
At the end of the meeting, the board will go into closed session to discuss the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property. Following the closed session, the board will discuss and possibly take action on the sale of the former Fowler Elementary School property on Trimmier Road. The property is around 6.6 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.