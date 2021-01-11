The Killeen ISD board of trustees will consider additional benefits for some employees who become ill with COVID-19 during tonight’s meeting.
If approved, qualifying employees would be eligible for up to two weeks of paid sick leave.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), signed by President Donald Trump on March 18, required certain employers to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave at full pay to eligible COVID-19 afflicted employees, among other expanded leave entitlements.
However, those FFCRA benefits expired Dec. 31, leaving vulnerable Americans at the mercy of their employers during a global pandemic.
Between March and November, KISD paid $1.28 million in paid leave to eligible employees in response to the coronavirus.
In the past week, KISD reported 62 active cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 11. Thirty of those cases are KISD staff and 32 cases are students. KISD has reported 1,075 COVID-19 cases since March.
KISD trustees will hear other agenda items including:
Class size waiver requests
An overview of the College, Career, and Military Readiness Program
Report on the Nov. 19 board audit committee meeting
Annual consideration of the KISD board audit committee charter
Today’s board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the KISD administration building, 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen. The meeting will also be viewable online at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
Two special board meetings are also scheduled this week. One is at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the other is at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
