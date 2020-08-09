Many of the candidates vying for one of two of the seats on the Killeen school board have concerns over how the district has handled the coronavirus situation since school closed initially in March.
Current board members also shared their thoughts on how the district has handled the coronavirus.
Students were released from Killeen Independent School District classes on March 6 for spring break, and have yet to return to in-person instruction due to the coronavirus.
As the calendar turned to August, the focus turned to students returning to school for the first time since the district shut down.
Initially the district planned to give parents and students the option to learn in-person or virtually beginning Aug. 17. However, the Bell County Public Health District issued an order in late July saying that no school districts in the county could open for face-to-face instruction until at least Sept. 8.
In response to that order, KISD announced it would begin school on Aug. 17 with a 100% virtual platform until at least Sept. 8 when it would allow parents and students to choose face-to-face instruction.
On Nov. 3, eight candidates will be vying for two places on the KISD Board of Trustees — Place 4 and Place 5. Board members Marvin Rainwater is the incumbent for Place 4 and Brett Williams is the incumbent for Place 5.
The challengers for Place 4 are Riakos Adams, Stanley Golaboff, David Michael Jones and David Mell.
The challengers for Place 5 are Lan Carter and Brockley Moore.
Other school board members, Susan Jones, Corbett Lawler, JoAnn Purser, Shelley Wells and Minerva Trujillo, are not running election.
The Herald wanted to gauge how the candidates — and existing board members — felt about how the district has handled coronavirus.
Here are their responses:
What are your thoughts on how the district has handled the coronavirus situation since March, and your thoughts on the new plan for education in the fall?
Riakos Adams: “Initially the district was slow to communicate a plan for the remainder of the school year. The district appeared to be more reactive than proactive. Once the decision was made to finish the school year virtually, a team should have been developing a plan for the new school year, while keeping the community informed of its efforts. This may have happened, but it was not presented until a month and a half after closure. I understand the administration needed to adjust based on TEA guidelines that have changed. However, something should have been in place that addressed what was known.”
Lan Carter: “I would rate its handling of COVID-19 as fair. KISD should have followed the CDC’s recommendation of closing schools, rather than the week to week approach. Virtual learning was substandard as teachers didn’t provide synchronous learning. Special education students needs weren’t met, services weren’t provided. Many paid staff weren’t working from home, but could have answered many parents questions. I’m thankful that KISD did seek parental involvement via the survey and has improved the virtual learning. I’m not comfortable that it won’t follow the CDC’s recommendations such as not utilizing the cafeteria, practice social distancing on buses, and etc.”
Stan Golaboff: “KISD’s handling of the coronavirus situation has been a failure. KISD only completed last year online by order of the Governor. They are the only district to respond to the coronavirus by increasing classroom size. KISD is the only board that has not voted on their return to school plan. Dr. Craft’s plan fails to deny/delay entry of the virus, and fails to mitigate risk once inside the buildings. KISD parents, students and employees deserve better, which is why I proposed on July 17th, 11 steps to help reduce risk. People can view these on my Facebook page, Stan4KISD.”
David Michael Jones: “It is beyond me that we would place our children and school staff in harm’s way. There is no way to protect everyone from this virus, when children will not be focused on wearing a mask. Virtual classes are not perfect but it will protect students and staff. Some will be able to concentrate on class work and wearing a mask. So those that are unable, can become infected and pass the virus back, forth and carry it home. Children first.”
Susan Jones: “How do you define perfect in the current COVID situation? All ISD’s are finding themselves in an untenable position; be damned if you do and be damned if you don’t. KISD personnel has been very diligent in delivering educational opportunities to students from the beginning of this pandemic, staying focused on providing equal opportunities for access to all students they could possibly reach. This included signing out devices, opening up KISD’s wifi capabilities, as well as placing buses in communities to allow wifi access. The “new normal” is yet to be defined and flexible in our delivery methods is essential.”
Corbett Lawler: “Most of the decisions last spring were made by authorities outside of KISD (Governor, County Judge, etc). Acting within those decisions, KISD and its leadership team did an exceptional job of providing meals for kids and learning opportunities using either virtual settings or assigned work in packets. Regarding the upcoming school year, KISD has made the best possible decision within the guidelines of state and national authorities. Parents will have the option to keep their children home in a virtual environment or they may choose to send their children to school in the traditional setting with safeguards following CDC guidelines.”
David Mell: Many topics presented by KISD. Concerns:
1. Number of students in lunchroom while eating? Social distancing?
2. Monitoring and correction of PDA on Campus?
3. Masks worn correctly … how many “chances” do they get?
4. Who will advise if another school has player who developed Covid? Self-screen to be done…training for this?
5. Sports areas cleaned thoroughly. Material used? People trained?
6. Everyone wear masks…What happens for refusal or wearing wrong?
7. Virtual learning homework … no parameters set. Must be rigid for prompt turn in? Need rigid requirements!
8. Classes requiring labs will cause deficiencies due to time of performance vs. knowledge.
Brockley Moore: “The superintendent and his staff has done a yeoman job preparing for our children and teachers during this pandemic situation with guidance from TEA, governor’s office and medical experts updates. My grandson and three nieces will return to campuses because of the leadership, empathy and adapting to the “new normal” with options to accommodate 45,500 children and a 7,000-plus staff safe, health and mandatory social distancing while providing a public education with a labor of love.”
JoAnn Purser: “The COVID-19 response by KISD was an incredible feat. What we have seen is cream rising to the top and true leadership at its best in all departments from the auxiliary staff to educators to the administration. While not everyone may be 100% pleased with the change to our education system for the last semester of the school year and the circumstances leading up to graduation for our seniors, everyone must agree that our district was faced with a monumental challenge and did not turn its back on our children.”
Marvin Rainwater: “I think KISD worked very well to manage at home learning in a difficult landscape. As with any new and difficult situation there is always room to improve. Parents are a big part of the success, they also worked hard in a very difficult landscape. Classroom teachers were eager to get at home learning programs to their students!”
Minerva Trujillo: Did not respond.
Shelley Wells: “As a board member, my concern is providing the resources and support our students need to learn. I want parents to know KISD has a robust online instructional platform. In response to the concerns parents, students and staff expressed in our recent survey, the online programs have been streamlined and improved. Our district has computers, hotspots and training available for both students and parents so they can navigate our website and the virtual school environment more easily. Parents can also contact their child’s home campus to get their questions answered and any help they need.”
Brett Williams: “I think the district has fared decent in our response to all the issues created by coronavirus. However, I would have liked to see us be more aggressive in engaging our parents and educators on what is necessary for them to be comfortable in returning to the classroom. In addition, I would have liked to see a flow chart of how parents and educators can expect to see the district pivot in the event of changes for the better or worse as it relates to the coronavirus.”
