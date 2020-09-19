In response to social media posts about Killeen ISD teachers not having access to cleaning supplies, school district officials say they recently changed the way teaches can access cleaning supplies.
"You may have heard that the district is in the process of acquiring disinfectant wipes for teachers to use on surfaces in classrooms. These disinfectant wipes are arriving on campus, but not yet in sufficient quantities for everyone to maintain a supply in their classrooms," according to a post to Ellison High teachers being shared in social media circles.
The post also said that school custodians were directed to remove the "TB-Cide" cleaning spray from classrooms, and teachers came to class the next day to find they had no cleaning spray in their classrooms.
Killeen Independent School District officials say it's all part of a plan to "research and procure effective COVID-19 disinfecting products that are safe for all surfaces, including technology for campus and district use."
Employees, including teachers, have access to cleaning wipes for emergency situations and can call the custodian as needed throughout the day, said Taina Maya, spokeswoman for KISD.
"Additional disinfecting wipes continue to be delivered to replenish campus needs. All principals were notified of the change before it occurred," she said.
