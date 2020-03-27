The Killeen school district will not resume classes until at least April 7, the district announced Friday.
"Killeen ISD classes will not resume until Tuesday, April 7, 2020, or thereafter, in alignment with Bell County Judge David Blackburn’s Disaster Declaration Directive #4 Stay Home Stay Safe Order that was issued today," Killeen ISD said in news release.
During this time, students will be encouraged to complete classwork through packets and/or online through the Continued Learning Center, the district said.
"The district will continue to provide Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch meals and pay all employees during the COVID-19 closure," according to the release.
Follow the district’s website for the latest information regarding COVID-19, www.killeenisd.org/COVID19
