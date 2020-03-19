The Killeen Independent School District is extended through April 3, according to John Craft, superintendent.
The announcement comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order suspending attendance at all schools through April 3, Craft said.
“Killeen ISD remains committed to providing ongoing student learning opportunities while the district is closed beginning Wednesday, March 25, 2020,” Craft said.
As part of the order, schools were instructed to develop education plans.
Also as part of the governor’s executive order, restaurants state-wide must cease dine-in operations and gathering of more than 10 people, the Associated Press reported.
It also closes bars and gyms. The order takes effect 11:59 p.m. Friday, according to the AP report.
