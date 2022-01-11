The number of active COVID-19 cases reported to the Killeen Independent School District quadrupled over the weekend.
As of Saturday, Killeen ISD reported 20 active cases of coronavirus among eight students and 12 employees, according to the district’s online dashboard.
By Tuesday morning, according to the district’s dashboard, KISD’s active COVID-19 case count was up to 95 cases among 59 students and 36 employees.
KISD’s online dashboard records PCR-confirmed COVID-19 lab test results but does not include positive COVID-19 rapid test results.
To view KISD’s COVID-19 case count by school visit https://killeenisd.org/dashboard.
When asked for the number of students and employees absent Monday, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said the data wasn't readily available.
