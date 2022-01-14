COVID-19 is still on the rise in the Killeen Independent School District with no sign of slowing down.
As of Friday morning, Killeen ISD reported there are 266 active COVID-19 cases among 168 students and 98 employees — a 1,230% increase from last Saturday’s count of 20 active cases. View KISD’s online dashboard at killeenisd.org/dashboard.
Elementary school staff and student COVID-19 cases account for 46% of all KISD reported cases, as of Friday.
KISD publicly reports the number of PCR lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within the district, but not the number of positive rapid test cases.
A Herald request for KISD rapid test data is pending with the school district.
Some Texas school districts report both rapid test positive cases and lab-confirmed cases on their online dashboards. Nearby Belton ISD reports both rapid and lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday morning, Belton ISD reported more than 400 active cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.