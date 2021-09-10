The Killeen Independent School District reported a 7% decline in COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the district’s online dashboard last updated at 6:40 a.m.
In the aftermath of the three-day Labor Day weekend, according to district data, KISD coronavirus case numbers rose 42% from Tuesday to Thursday to 415 total cases before dropping 29 cases Friday.
Friday KISD reported a total of 386 COVID-19 cases among 305 students and 81 staff — a decline of 7% from Thursday.
Two schools are nearing the district’s 5% COVID-19 threshold, which would trigger an investigation into the possibility of closing a particular class or campus temporarily due to the virus, according to KISD policy.
Saegert Elementary is .65% away from the district’s predetermined 5% COVID-19 threshold. The campus’ positive case count declined by one case Friday — from 45 to 44 — bringing the campus infection rate to 4.35%.
Gateway Middle School reported a 4.08% infection rate Friday, with two active reported COVID-19 cases.
At its peak Saturday, KISD reported 425 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
NUMBERS
All but two KISD campuses, Clarke Elementary and Gateway High School, reported active cases of COVID-19, according to KISD dashboard data published Friday.
Fifty-four percent of KISD’s active COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students and staff, according to the dashboard.
At the elementary level, 152 students and 56 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Among KISD’s middle schools, 78 students and 19 staff members reported positive cases.
At the high school level, KISD reported 75 students and 5 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Friday’s COVID case count equates to about .79% of the district’s total population — the district has over 43,000 students and 6,800 employees.
KISD’s active coronavirus cases account for 23.5% of all Bell County’s active cases, according to Friday’s data from the Bell County Public Health District’s online dashboard. There were 1,640 active coronavirus cases reported in Bell County as of Friday morning.
To see campus-level data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker at killeenisd.org/dashboard. The dashboard includes confirmed positive COVID-19 data KISD has collected since school started Aug. 16.
The city of Killeen offers free COVID-19 vaccines and tests today and Saturday from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. at the Killeen special events center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
