The Killeen Independent School District considered having an outdoor, in-person, commencement ceremony at one of its facilities prior to opting for its current plan of action, Superintendent John Craft said at a press conference Tuesday in front of the district’s administration building.
The district’s chief of communications, Taina Maya, said graduation options were being discussed as early as March, including KISD’s current plan which includes a virtual portion and an in-person ceremony in July.
Graduating seniors from the Killeen Independent School District will be honored May 29-31 as the district broadcasts a virtual graduation ceremony on its Facebook page and TV Channel 17.
At a press conference Tuesday, Craft reiterated that the district is intending to have a more traditional ceremony in July at the Bell County Expo Center.
Expo officials confirmed the district has the Expo Center reserved for July 20 and 21.
Recently, Temple Independent School District announced it would hold an in-person commencement ceremony at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium on June 12.
Craft said school officials considered outside graduation ceremonies at Leo Buckley Stadium on the campus of Killeen High School. However, after analyzing the options, Craft said the district determined it would not be as feasible.
“That facility (Buckley Stadium), looking at the capacity, will seat about 6,500 patrons,” Craft said Tuesday. “So when we start looking at a 25% threshold, we would be really fortunate to be able to have two family members and/or friends participate in the commencement exercise per graduate.”
Even though it is later in the summer, Craft said the option for having the in-person commencement ceremony at the Expo Center is the safest route due to the current restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus.
This school year, the district is graduating more than 2,500 seniors from five campuses.
Logistical concerns also caused the district to pursue an in-person ceremony at the Expo Center as opposed to Killeen.
“We also had to be very mindful of parking and transitioning,” Craft said.
As July nears, Craft said the district will work with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health officials, when they discuss precautionary measures that might be taken upon entry into the Expo Center.
“Whether or not we’ll be able to fully utilize the entire Expo (Center) or the capacity of the Expo is a big question at this time,” Craft said. “Again, this is a big reason, or the rationale, for why we want to provide a little bit more time before we get to that point of having to make those decisions.”
Local Graduations:
KISD:
The graduations for the district’s five high schools will be broadcast on channel 17, the district’s website www.killeenisd.org/livetv and the district’s Facebook page.
- Early College High School: 1 to 3 p.m. on May 29
- Ellison High School: 3 to 5 p.m. on May 30
- Harker Heights High School: 8 to 10 p.m. on May 30
- Shoemaker High School: 2 to 4 p.m. on May 31
- Killeen High School: 7 to 9 p.m. on May 31
Copperas Cove ISD:
Live graduation ceremonies for Copperas Cove High School and Crossroads High School will be held in late May at Lea Ledger Auditorium.
Crossroads graduation will be at 6 p.m. May 22, and the Copperas Cove High on-stage ceremonies will be from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 26 through May 28. Both schools will schedule a specific time and date for seniors to walk the stage and graduate in front of up to six family members. CCISD will live stream the event and record it for future viewing.
Temple ISD:
Temple’s graduation will be held in-person at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium on June 12.
Belton ISD:
Belton High School and Belton New Tech @ Waskow seniors will graduate in a personalized outdoor ceremony June 18 at Tiger Field.
Gatesville ISD:
Gatesville High will host its graduation at the Last Drive-in Picture Show drive-in movie theater in Gatesville. The event will be at 8:30 p.m. May 21 and all of the students will be “screen receiving” their diplomas.
Gatesville High’s regular graduation time of 8 p.m. May 22 at McKamie Stadium is still scheduled, but is not likely to occur due to the virus, officials said.
Salado ISD:
The Salado High School graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. on June 13 at Crusader Stadium in Belton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.