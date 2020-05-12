The Killeen Independent School District is discussing options for instruction in the fall semester, which is slated to begin Aug. 17, KISD Superintendent John Craft said Tuesday.
The top option for the district is resuming classes as scheduled in the fall.
A hybrid schedule is also being discussed.
“Whether that (hybrid schedule) be an extended school year with intermittent breaks throughout, we’re also looking at that option,” Craft said during a news conference outside the KISD administration building Tuesday morning.
“We’re also looking at options of maybe a split schedule where students may attend for a partial day and then commence online or virtual learning the other part of the day.”
Craft described the decision-making process as “fluid.”
The district is keeping social distancing in mind when discussing the possibilities for the school year.
“That’s something (social distancing) that we’ll have to take into consideration, whether or not we have to utilize additional classrooms, etc. to make that happen,” he said.
In 2020, the district is increasing its student-to-teacher ratio to 26 students per one teacher, meaning more students are expected to be in each classroom.
The district’s chief of communications Taina Maya said it is too early to determine the number of classrooms that will be utilized at each campus because the district will need enrollment numbers for the next school year. Last week, Maya said the number of unused classrooms would be “minimal.” The district’s website says it currently serves about 45,500 students.
The district will begin opening its administrative offices on Monday for parents to enroll their students for the summer and fall.
All registration/transfer/withdrawal forms can be found on the district’s website, but if parents need to access a computer or bring a form in, the district will assist while adhering to social distancing recommendations.
District offices will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through May 29, the district said via email.
The district will also move forward with summer school, which will be for remediation, as well as acceleration, Craft said Tuesday.
The priority for enrollment is those who are already in the district and are re-enrolling, followed by the new students who moved into the district, Maya said.
The district will continue to monitor guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and all levels of government, officials said.
Craft maintains that the increased ratio is more of a budgetary function, but he acknowledged it presents a challenge to social distancing.
“There’s always going to be challenges with social distancing,” he said. “The fact of the matter is we’re in the business of public education, and when we serve over 45,000 students and have 6,500 employees across 52 campuses, the social distancing aspect is just challenging, whether we’re at 23 to one, 26 to one, 22 to one, that’s always going to be challenging.”
The district told the Herald last week that attrition will primarily be used to cut the amount of staff to meet the 26-to-one ratio.
The district will have around 150 fewer teachers in the next school year, according to the board packet from the April 28 school board meeting.
The district had 2,897 teachers as of April 29, according to Maya. Of those teachers, 1,481 of them are elementary school teachers, 525 are middle school teachers, 589 are high school teachers and 302 are special education teachers.
Maya said attrition involves, primarily, transferring positions from one school to another.
“Maybe one middle school doesn’t need six counselors — they now need four — but we need two more at another campus,” she said, providing an example. “So instead of opening up a position, a lot of it is intradistrict transfer.”
Maya said attrition is not necessarily saving the district money.
The district is closing some elementary and middle schools but opening or consolidating others.
By the end of the 2021 school year, Maya said the district is on track to close four campuses but open and/or consolidate five, meaning an addition of one campus to what the district currently has.
Craft said the district, as of Tuesday, has not made a recommendation to the board of trustees to revise the calendar or start date for the 2020-2021 school year.
“We’re really working to try to provide ourselves enough time to make really good and thoughtful decisions before any changes are being proposed,” Craft said.
He said the district is anticipating having through the month of June to make those decisions.
“Obviously, if we have the ability to resume school as normal, as our calendar has been published, that’s option number one,” Craft said.
Discussing the possibility has been a group effort from the district.
“We’ve been in direct conversations with the Texas Education Agency,” Craft said. “We’ve been in direct conversations with area superintendents in the surrounding area, as well as our administrative team.”
The administrative team Craft referenced is the District Administration Advisory Group, which is a group of 19 administrative employees, including Craft, Maya and the executive directors for secondary schools and elementary schools, Susan Buckley and Jo-Lynette Crayton, respectively.
