The Killeen Independent School District on Thursday introduced a new number to its COVID-19 dashboard, which tracks the district’s coronavirus cases on KISD’s website.
The new dashboard will continue to track ongoing cases for seven days, as suggested by the Bell County Health District, but now there is an expanded view at the bottom of each page, according to a news release from the school district.
At the bottom of each page, the website now shows the total number of reported cases in a 14-day period and the axis of the bar graph has been increased to allow users to understand the numbers with ease, according to KISD.
In August, ahead of opening campuses for face-to-face instruction, the district launched a COVID-19 Dashboard to track and update COVID-19 cases throughout the school district. The dashboard tool tracks COVID-19 positive cases for employees and students and provides daily updates by campus.
In total there have been 792 total positive COVID-19 cases within KISD since March. Of the total, 388 are students and 404 are staff as of Thursday.
In active cases, there are 64 active student cases and 47 active staff members, according to the dashboard.
The district continues to adhere to and adapt to guidance from the Texas Education Agency, the Bell County Health District and the CDC. Based on the Bell County Health Department’s guidance, the district will continue to use a seven day count to measure the potential for communal spread on a campus, according to the release.
KISD has been tracking employee COVID-19 data since the end of spring break (March 16) and student data since Aug. 17.
Each COVID-19 positive case triggers several notifications including deep cleaning, communication to the entire campus population and the Bell County Health Department.
Over the Holiday break, employees and parents must report any employee or student lab-confirmed COVID-19 test to COVIDreporting@killeenisd.org so that the district can continue to follow all protocols.
Visit the KISD dashboard at www.killeenisd.org/dashboard.
