The Killeen Independent School District has canceled its planned in-person graduation ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center.
The high school graduations were planned for July 20 and July 21 respectively.
“Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Texas, and upon further discussion Killeen ISD has elected to cancel our in-person graduation plan to maintain the health and safety of our graduates, their families, and our staff,” Superintendent John Craft said in a letter to parents on Thursday afternoon. “Capacity restrictions simply do not provide the ability to use the Bell County Expo Center at this time. We had hoped the delay would have enabled us to hold a more traditional ceremony, however the current circumstances have not provided this window of opportunity.”
