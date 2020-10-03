EDUCATION Graphic

In total, there have been 111 positive cases of the coronavirus for students and staff within the Killeen Independent School District as of Friday morning.

At the elementary level, 16 students and 34 staff have tested positive. At KISD middle schools, nine students and 10 staff have tested positive, and 10 students and 21 staff have tested positive in the district’s high schools, according to the KISD COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily, Monday through Friday, on the KISD website.

Lastly, 11 staff have tested positive at non-campus buildings.

The district also keeps track of active cases at each school.

The following list shows the number of active coronavirus cases at each KISD school as of the last update from KISD, issued on Friday:

Elementary Schools

Alice W. Douse

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Bellaire

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Brookhaven

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Cedar Valley

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Clarke

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Clear Creek

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Clifton Park

Students: 1

Staff: 0

Dr. Joseph A. Fowler

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Harker Heights Elementary School

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Hay Branch

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Haynes

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Iduma

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Ira Cross

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Maude Moore Wood

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Maxdale

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Meadows

Students: 2

Staff: 1

Montague Village

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Mountain View

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Nolanville

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Oveta Culp Hobby

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Peebles

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Pershing Park

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Reeces Creek

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Richard E. Cavazos

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Saegert

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Skipcha

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Sugar Loaf

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Timber Ridge

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Trimmier

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Venable Village

Students: 0

Staff: 0

West Ward

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Willow Springs

Students: 1

Staff: 0

Middle Schools

Audie Murphy

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Charles E. Patterson

Students: 1

Staff: 0

Eastern Hills

Students: 1

Staff: 0

Gateway Middle School

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Liberty Hill

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Live Oak Ridge

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Manor

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Nolan

Students: 1

Staff: 0

Palo Alto

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Rancier

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Roy J. Smith

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Union Grove

Students: 0

Staff: 0

High Schools

C.E. Ellison High School

Students: 0

Staff: 4

Early College High School 9th and 10th

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Early College High School 11th and 12th

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Gateway High School

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Harker Heights High School

Students: 0

Staff: 1

Killeen High School

Students: 3

Staff: 2

Robert M. Shoemaker High School

Students: 0

Staff: 1

Specialty Schools

KISD Career Center

Students: 0

Staff: 0

Pathways Academic Campus

Students: 0

Staff: 0

