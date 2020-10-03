In total, there have been 111 positive cases of the coronavirus for students and staff within the Killeen Independent School District as of Friday morning.
At the elementary level, 16 students and 34 staff have tested positive. At KISD middle schools, nine students and 10 staff have tested positive, and 10 students and 21 staff have tested positive in the district’s high schools, according to the KISD COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily, Monday through Friday, on the KISD website.
Lastly, 11 staff have tested positive at non-campus buildings.
The district also keeps track of active cases at each school.
The following list shows the number of active coronavirus cases at each KISD school as of the last update from KISD, issued on Friday:
Elementary Schools
Alice W. Douse
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Bellaire
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Brookhaven
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Cedar Valley
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Clarke
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Clear Creek
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Clifton Park
Students: 1
Staff: 0
Dr. Joseph A. Fowler
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Harker Heights Elementary School
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Hay Branch
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Haynes
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Iduma
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Ira Cross
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Maude Moore Wood
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Maxdale
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Meadows
Students: 2
Staff: 1
Montague Village
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Mountain View
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Nolanville
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Oveta Culp Hobby
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Peebles
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Pershing Park
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Reeces Creek
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Richard E. Cavazos
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Saegert
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Skipcha
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Sugar Loaf
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Timber Ridge
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Trimmier
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Venable Village
Students: 0
Staff: 0
West Ward
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Willow Springs
Students: 1
Staff: 0
Middle Schools
Audie Murphy
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Charles E. Patterson
Students: 1
Staff: 0
Eastern Hills
Students: 1
Staff: 0
Gateway Middle School
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Liberty Hill
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Live Oak Ridge
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Manor
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Nolan
Students: 1
Staff: 0
Palo Alto
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Rancier
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Roy J. Smith
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Union Grove
Students: 0
Staff: 0
High Schools
C.E. Ellison High School
Students: 0
Staff: 4
Early College High School 9th and 10th
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Early College High School 11th and 12th
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Gateway High School
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Harker Heights High School
Students: 0
Staff: 1
Killeen High School
Students: 3
Staff: 2
Robert M. Shoemaker High School
Students: 0
Staff: 1
Specialty Schools
KISD Career Center
Students: 0
Staff: 0
Pathways Academic Campus
Students: 0
Staff: 0
