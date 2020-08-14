The Killeen Independent School District has had 12 total lab-confirmed coronavirus cases among its employees since Aug. 1.
Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district, said in an email Friday the 12 positive cases are 0.1799% of the total 6,670 employees currently working across the district.
“KISD requires employees to self-screen daily for new COVID-19 symptoms and wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained,” Maya said.
The district’s public health guide can be viewed at www.killeenisd.org/phg.
KISD will start virtual learning on Monday and the option for in-person learning will become available on Sept. 8.
Rick Beaule, the president of the Killeen Educators Association, said that around 80% of the members of the association do not want to return for in-person learning until there have been at leas 14 straight days of declining coronavirus cases or the Bell County Health District gives the OK.
On Thursday, Wendy Sledd, the spokeswoman for Copperas Cove ISD, said the district has had five total lab-confirmed coronavirus cases since July 1.
Cove ISD has a staff of more than 1,300 teachers, administrators and support personnel, according to the district’s website.
CCISD is beginning both virtual and in-person learning on Tuesday.
How many employees have been tested? Or are we pretending that asymptomatic carriers do not exist?
