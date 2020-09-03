As the first week of optional in-person learning reaches its end, the Killeen Independent School District does not have a student that has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard as of 9 a.m. Thursday, shows that there have been a total of 45 positive coronavirus tests and they have all been staff members.
Of the 45 positive tests, 20 of them are elementary school staff, 11 are high school staff, four are middle school staff and 10 are staff in non-campus buildings.
The school district keeps track of the number of staff and students who have tested positive on its website at https://www.killeenisd.org/dashboard.
Eight of the 45 total cases are still active and two of them are at elementary schools, two at middle schools and four at high schools, according to KISD’s website on Thursday.
The breakdown for active cases is:
- Ellison High School: 2
- KISD Career Center: 1
- Pathways: 1
- Eastern Hills Middle School: 1
- Union Grove Middle School: 1
- Timber Ridge Elementary: 1
- Venable Village Elementary: 1
KISD students are off Friday and Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
