In total, there have been 237 positive cases of the coronavirus among both students and staff within the Killeen Independent School District as of Monday.
At the elementary level, 36 students and 54 staff have tested positive. At KISD middle schools, 24 students and 18 staff have tested positive, and 41 students and 39 staff have tested positive at high schools, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, https://www.killeenisd.org/dashboard.
Lastly, 25 staff have tested positive at non-campus buildings.
There are 16 active cases of the virus — seven students and nine staff members — in the district as of Monday, according to KISD.
KISD keeps track of the active cases, by school, on its website. Here is a look at active coronavirus cases at KISD schools, as of Monday:
School/Students/Staff
Alice W. Douse/1/0
Bellaire/0/0
Brookhaven/0/0
Cedar Valley/0/0
Clarke/0/0
Clear Creek/0/0
Clifton Park/0/0
Dr. Joseph A. Fowler/0/0
Harker Heights Elementary/0/0
Hay Branch/0/0
Haynes/0/0
Iduma/0/0
Ira Cross/0/0
Maude Moore Wood/0/0
Maxdale/0/0
Meadows/0/0
Montague Village/0/0
Mountain View/1/2
Nolanville/0/1
Oveta Culp Hobby/0/0
Peebles/0/0
Pershing Park/0/0
Reeces Creek/1/0
Richard E. Cavazos/0/0
Saegert/0/0
Skipcha/0/1
Sugar Loaf/0/0
Timber Ridge/0/0
Trimmier/0/0
Venable Village/0/0
West Ward/0/1
Willow Springs/0/0
Audie Murphy/0/0
Charles E. Patterson/0/0
Eastern Hills/0/0
Gateway Middle School/0/0
Liberty Hill/0/0
Live Oak Ridge/0/0
Manor/0/0
Nolan/0/1
Palo Alto/0/0
Rancier/0/1
Roy J. Smith/0/1
Union Grove/0/0
Ellison High School/1/0
Early College High School/1/0
Gateway High School/0/0
Harker Heights High School/1/0
Killeen High School/0/0
Shoemaker High School/1/1
KISD Career Center/0/0
Pathways Academic Campus/0/0
Total KISD Active cases: Students: 7 Staff: 9
"There are 16 active cases of the virus — seven students and nine staff members — in the district as of Monday, according to KISD."
These numbers are tracked from March and students have been on campus for over 2 full months now.
