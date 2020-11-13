1. Yes. Biden should be motivated to seek compromise as he takes office.

2. Yes. If members are willing to put aside differences, they can get things done.

3. No. The battle lines in Congress are drawn. A new president won’t change things.

4. No. Republicans will block Biden’s initiatives at every turn. It won’t be pretty.

5. Unsure. Two Senate races are undecided. That may change the dynamics.

Vote

View Results