There have been 958 positive cases of the coronavirus among both students and staff within the Killeen Independent School District since March as of Friday.
At the elementary level, 185 students and 251 staff have tested positive. At KISD middle schools, 104 students and 88 staff have tested positive, and 154 students and 104 staff have tested positive at high schools, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, https://www.killeenisd.org/dashboard. A total of 72 staff members have tested positive at KISD’s non-campus buildings.
The dashboard is continuing to update coronavirus numbers throughout the holiday break.
There were 72 active cases of the virus — 17 students and 55 staff members — in the district as of Friday, according to KISD.
KISD staff return to work Jan. 5, and students are scheduled to resume classes on Jan. 6, according to the district.
KISD keeps track of the active cases, by school, on its website.
Here is a look at active coronavirus cases at KISD schools, as of Friday:
School name Students Staff
Alice W. Douse 0 0
Bellaire 0 3
Brookhaven 3 1
Cedar Valley 0 3
Clarke 0 2
Clear Creek 1 4
Clifton Park 0 5
Dr. Joseph A.
Fowler 0 2
Harker Heights
Elementary 0 2
Hay Branch 1 1
Haynes 0 0
Iduma 0 0
Ira Cross 0 1
Maude Moore
Wood 0 0
Maxdale 0 2
Meadows 0 0
Montague
Village 0 0
Mountain View 0 0
Nolanville 1 0
Oveta Culp
Hobby 0 0
Peebles 0 1
Pershing Park 0 0
Reeces Creek 0 0
Richard E.
Cavazos 0 3
Saegert 0 1
Skipcha 0 3
Sugar Loaf 0 0
Timber Ridge 0 1
Trimmier 1 3
Venable Village 0 0
West Ward 0 0
Willow Springs 0 1
Audie Murphy 0 1
Charles E.
Patterson 0 1
Eastern Hills 0 1
Gateway Middle
School 0 0
Liberty Hill 0 0
Live Oak Ridge 0 2
Manor 0 1
Nolan 1 1
Palo Alto 0 0
Rancier 0 2
Roy J. Smith 3 4
Union Grove 2 0
Ellison High
School 0 1
Early College
High School 0 0
Gateway High
School 0 0
Harker Heights
High School 2 1
Killeen High
School 1 0
Shoemaker High
School 0 1
KISD Career
Center 1 1
Pathways Academic
Campus 0 0
Total KISD Active cases:
Students: 17 Staff: 55
