The Killeen Independent School District received its first shipment of personal protective equipment from the Texas Education Agency on Tuesday, according to a news release from the district.
The district expects to receive multiple deliveries of items like face masks, face shields, hand sanitizer and more.
The first shipment included:
4,832 gallons of thin-gel hand sanitizer
74,000 adult cloth masks
286,000 adult disposable masks
122,000 child disposable masks for children
350 no-touch digital thermometers for school clinics
1,350 face shields for school nutrition employees and various elementary staff
Another load of gloves, masks and shields from the Texas Education Agency is expected, as well as about 800 pallets of school supplies, according to the release.
