There have been 1,719 positive cases of the coronavirus among both students and staff within the Killeen Independent School District since March 2020 as of Saturday.
At the elementary level, 363 students and 443 staff have tested positive. At KISD middle schools, 215 students and 142 staff have tested positive, and 278 students and 150 staff have tested positive at high schools, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, https://www.killeenisd.org/dashboard.
A total of 128 staff members have tested positive at KISD’s non-campus buildings.
At least two teachers have died from complications with the virus.
There were 31 active cases of the virus — 21 students and 10 staff members — in the district as of Saturday, according to KISD. KISD keeps track of the active cases, by school, on its website.
Here is a look at active coronavirus cases at KISD schools, as of Saturday:
School name / Staff / Students
Alice W. Douse 2/1
Bellaire 0/0
Brookhaven 0/1
Cedar Valley 0/0
Clarke 0/0
Clear Creek 0/0
Clifton Park 0/0
Dr. Joseph A. Fowler 0/5
Harker Heights Elementary 0/0
Hay Branch 3/1
Haynes 0/0
Iduma 0/0
Ira Cross 0/0
Maude Moore Wood 0/0
Maxdale 0/0
Meadows 1/1
Montague Village 0/0
Mountain View 0/0
Nolanville 2/1
Oveta Culp Hobby 1/1
Peebles 0/1
Pershing Park 0/0
Reeces Creek 0/0
Richard E. Cavazos 0/1
Saegert 0/0
Skipcha 0/1
Sugar Loaf 0/0
Timber Ridge 0/0
Trimmier 0/0
Venable Village 0/0
West Ward 0/0
Willow Springs 0/0
Audie Murphy 0/2
Charles E. Patterson 0/0
Eastern Hills 0/0
Gateway Middle School 0/0
Liberty Hill 0/0
Live Oak Ridge 0/0
Manor 0/1
Nolan 0/1
Palo Alto 0/0
Rancier 0/0
Roy J. Smith 0/2
Union Grove 0/0
Ellison High School 0/0
Early College High School 0/0
Gateway High School 0/0
Harker Heights High School 0/0
Killeen High School 0/1
Shoemaker High School 0/0
KISD Career Center 1/0
Pathways Academic Campus 0/0
Non-campus buildings: 0/0
Total KISD active cases: Staff: 10 Students: 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.