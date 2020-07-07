The Killeen Independent School District released the 2020/2021 school year calendar on its website.
The calendar shows that the first day of school will be Aug. 17 and the final day of school will be May 27.
The calendar does not mention the coronavirus or virtual learning.
It also includes three weeks in April and May for STAAR testing.
The district plans to release its instructional plan for the fall semester on July 15.
The district’s board of trustees will meet for the first time in nearly a month at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
The district did not respond to questions about the calendar and its fall plans by deadline Tuesday.
The Texas Education Agency provided guidelines for schools heading into the fall on Tuesday.
The guidelines prioritize the health and safety of students while ensuring they receive quality instruction either in the classroom or remotely, according to a news release from the TEA.
“Both as Commissioner and as a public school parent, my number one priority is the health and safety of our students, teachers, and staff,” Mike Morath, the Texas education commissioner, said. “That is why the guidance laid out today will provide flexibility to both parents and districts to make decisions based on the ever-changing conditions of this public health crisis. The state is and remains committed to providing a high-quality education to all Texas students, while ensuring the health and safety of students, teachers, staff, and families.”
Noel Candelaria, the president of the Texas State Teachers Association, released a statement on Tuesday as well.
“Everyone wants to see schools reopen, but they must reopen safely. The Texas State Teachers Association is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to slow down and put safety first before he allows school districts to begin reopening campuses for the fall semester. The governor reopened restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses too soon and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations soared. We can’t afford to let that happen in our schools. Millions of lives are at stake, beginning with our children, our educators, their families and communities,” Candelaria said.
