Schools may be remaining closed as the new coronavirus pandemic continues, but that hasn’t stopped Killeen Independent School District faculty and staff from engaging with students to keep their spirits up as the shelter at home order stretches on. To that end, KISD kicked off a district-wide spirit week Monday with a Virtual Dance Party on Facebook.
“We had the KISD librarians record a video of themselves dancing, and we used that along with other pictures and videos that our staff has posted throughout the closure to be remixed in with our 2019-2020 theme song, ‘All In This Together’ (from the movie ‘High School Musical’),” district spokeswoman Taina Maya said.
Students were invited to tune-in to the district’s Facebook page at 1 p.m. for the dance party, which involved the district streaming a short video of faculty and staff members dancing, sometimes in the hallways of their school and — more recently — in their homes. The video was also intercut with images of faculty holding up signs saying they missed their students and their schools. Students were invited to dance along with the video.
Maya said the idea for a virtual spirit week came as a result of desire to “unify our students, staff and community during our extended closure.”
The KISD Facebook page will host a spirit week event every weekday, a schedule of which is available on the page. Today’s event is Team Tuesday, in which students are encouraged to either dress up as or draw a picture of their school’s mascot and share a photo on the Facebook page.
