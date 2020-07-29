At a news conference late Wednesday morning, Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft spoke more about how students will return to virtual learning on Aug. 17 and have the option of face-to-face instruction starting Sept. 8.
Craft presented the new dates to the district’s board of trustees at Tuesday night’s meeting.
“I feel pretty good about our plan and our coordination and cooperation with Bell County health experts and all those that need to be engaged and involved in this process so we can have a successful start to the school year,” Craft said.
Craft addressed a question about child care and how KISD is going to help families that will need child care during the year.
“Killeen ISD has tremendous partnerships with the Armed Services YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas and, of course, with our Child Youth Services out of Fort Hood. They have agreed that they will help provide, for an interim time period, the provisional child care services for employees’ children so that employees can go about training and commencing work,” Craft said.
In regards to helping families, Craft said school officials are working as hard and as diligently as they can to get back to face-to-face learning.
“Our intent is to try to bring students back into the face-to-face environment just as quickly as we can safely,” Craft said.
Previously, the district had planned to offer both in-person and virtual learning to all of its 45,500 students beginning on Aug. 17. However, last week the Bell County Health District issued an order saying the county’s schools could not offer face-to-face learning until Sept. 8.
Craft also responded to a question about technology and internet availability to families that need them for virtual learning.
He said the district is beginning that process today by asking any families within the district to reach out to their campuses if they have any technology needs so that the district can facilitate those devices as needed.
Midway through the press conference, Craft addressed how the district is going to provide services to special education students.
“We’re gonna really work and try to work individually with all of our special needs, special population learners ... from now going forward,” Craft said.
