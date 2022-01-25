After waiting an hour and a half for the board to leave a closed session meeting, seven parents, educators and one child voiced their COVID-19 concerns to the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees during public forum Tuesday.
“I’m asking for you to fight for our children,” Killeen ISD mother Zoila Recinos, of Harker Heights, said during Tuesday’s school board meeting. Recinos asked the district to implement distance learning or a temporary mask mandate, as she’s asked the board before.
“My military family has not been heard,” KISD mother and military mother Theresa Bonilla told the board. “Toxic districts like this one who refuse to pay better, take action, support teachers, staff and students by putting their health and safety first are why the education field will continue to decline. It’s time for you to acknowledge you’re not part of the solution but part of the problem. Look in the mirror and realize your inaction led us here.”
KISD fourth-grade student Julie Bonilla, 10, explained her transition from a KISD school off-post, which didn’t require masks, to a school on Fort Hood, which does require face masks, and the concern she has for students, like her sister, who attend schools off-post.
“Wearing a mask isn’t so bad,” Bonilla said peering over the adult-sized podium. “Please make school safe, please have social distancing, please make sure everyone has to wear a mask that way we’ll all be a little bit safer.”
Former KISD educator and activist Irene Andrews, of Nolanville, asked KISD to acknowledge the names of an employee who lost his battle with COVID-19 Sunday and a teacher who is still fighting for her life in the ICU.
“Alexandra Chandler, KISD teacher, new mother, fighting for her life on a vent, she has COVID right now,” Andrews said. “Please also say his name: Thomas Gordon Brasington Jr., Ellison (High School) baseball coach, lost to COVID-19. Say his name and shut our schools and reset. What you are doing right now is not working.”
A Heritage Funeral Home obituary for Brasington, 43, of Lampasas, said he died Sunday after a “courageous fight with COVID-19.” He spent the past nine years at KISD as a campus technology support specialist and volunteered as a baseball coach in his spare time, according to the obituary.
“Tommy, I will always love you and you will always be my ‘Cheetah Bear,’ this world is darker without you in it,” the obituary said.
Angela Burns, of Killeen, thanked the district for not reinstating a mask mandate, saying that it was “virtually impossible” for teachers to identify students with masks on.
As of Tuesday, the Killeen ISD online COVID-19 dashboard reported 869 active cases of the virus among 613 students and 256 staff. The district does not report positive rapid test results on its online dashboard.
In an unscientific Herald poll published Sunday, 77.2% of readers who responded said they would support the school district closing its campuses temporarily to stop the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant.
LEAVE
The KISD school board voted unanimously to give staff five days of paid leave regardless of which type of COVID-19 test they take. Prior to Tuesday’s vote, KISD employees could only receive five days of COVID-19 leave compensation if they took a PCR lab-confirmed test.
The resolution does not apply to employees who tested positive with a PCR test who have already used their five days of leave. However, employees who were not paid leave because of testing positive with a rapid test may apply for retroactive payment up to five days through the district’s Human Resources department.
Still, some educators have said five days is not enough – especially when employees are getting sick with the virus more than once.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.