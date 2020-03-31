The Killeen Independent School District is not paying substitute teachers during the district’s closure because of the coronavirus, according to Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district.
“Subs are not considered full time KISD employees,” Maya said in an email Tuesday. “We understand this has a financial impact on our substitutes, however with students engaging in the Continued Learning Center online full-time teachers are able to cover where a sub would have been needed in the classroom.”
Subs are being paid for days worked through the usual pay cycle, which ended on March 13 and will be captured on the April 10 pay cycle, according to Maya.
Fulltime teachers and other KISD staff are being paid while schools are closed.
