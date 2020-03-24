The Killeen Independent School District is launching its Continued Learning Center on its website on Wednesday, according to a news release from Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district.
The center is on the district’s website and offers a variety of online platforms and remote teacher support.
The online offering blends a combination of platforms to continue elementary and secondary student learning through the period of school closure related to the spread of the coronavirus, according to the news release.
Hard copy take-home packets will also be available to elementary families without digital accessibility. Packets will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at students’ home campuses. Families will return the packets on Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Parents received an explanation on how to use the online system Monday night.
“Our teachers have been extremely active on social media engaging students and their families in anticipation of our rollout,” the release said.
Links to the KISD Continued Learning Center website will provide access to grade-level specific content, activities, resources, counseling and technology support.
Killeen ISD’s Curriculum & Instruction team compiled learning resources during the initial closure, that will continue to be available at https://www.killeenisd.org/covid19_learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.