Students and parents within the Killeen Independent School District will be able to choose between two different learning options in the fall.
The district will be offering both online or virtual learning, and in-person learning during the fall semester, according to the district’s board book that highlights what will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
The parents and students will be able to alternate between the two plans if the coronavirus outbreak continues during the school year.
If parents or students choose the in-person learning option, the school year will look a little different.
“Additional health and safety precautions will be put into place, such as additional cleaning protocols and PPE provisions, while also providing the ability to seamlessly transition to online instruction should the situation be warranted,” the board book said.
With the virtual learning option, students will be able to engage in live or recorded lessons from their teachers during their normal class time as if they were on a normal school schedule, according to the board book.
Between July 17 through 27, the district’s parents will receive an email asking them to select the method of instruction they want their children to take. They will also be able to tell the district about any technology needs they have, according to the board book.
The district will ask staff and students to self-screen for coronavirus symptoms prior to entering any KISD facility.
In addition to self-screening, the district will allow students and staff to wear their own face coverings, hand washing and hand sanitizer will be encouraged and provided and the district will encourage social distancing on campus and at extracurricular activities, according to the board book.
The district will limit gatherings, close playground equipment and cancel field trips, as well as require appointments for visitors along with other precautions.
The district’s board will be discussing this plan at their meeting on Tuesday and the full plan can be viewed at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicItemDownload.aspx?ik=46620049.
The district’s first day of school is Aug. 17.
The Los Angeles and San Diego school districts announced they will be starting school online-only because of concerns over the coronavirus, according to a story from the Associated Press on Monday.
Both the Los Angeles Unified School District and the San Diego Unified School District serve students within their respective cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.