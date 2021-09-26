The Killeen Independent School District reported 220 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Saturday, according to the district’s online dashboard.
All but six Killeen ISD school campuses have reported at least one active case of COVID-19, according to KISD’s online dashboard last updated at 5:13 a.m. Saturday.
There are reportedly 170 students and 50 staff members infected with COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the district’s data.
Saturday’s COVID case count equates to about 0.44% of the district’s total population — the district has over 44,000 students and 6,800 employees.
Fifty-six percent of KISD’s active COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students and staff, according to the dashboard.
At the elementary level, 95 students and 28 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Among KISD middle schools, 41 students and 12 employees reportedly have COVID-19.
At the high school level, 34 students and seven staff members have reported positive cases of COVID-19.
Saegert Elementary School has 19 reported active cases, the highest of any school in the district.
Killeen High School has 15 active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, the second-highest concentration of reported cases in the school district, according to the dashboard.
Two transportation employees and one facilities/maintenance employee reported positive cases of COVID-19.
To see individual campus data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker at killeenisd.org/dashboard. The dashboard includes PCR lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases KISD has recorded since school started Aug. 16.
Between March 2020 to June 1 of this year, KISD recorded more than 1,800 cases of COVID-19. The district’s newly redesigned COVID-19 dashboard, released Aug. 26, no longer includes the running total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.
According to the latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Sept. 19, Killeen ISD has reported 1,341 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff so far this school year.
Statewide, public schools have reported a total of 154,444 cases of COVID-19 among students and 28,601 cases among staff members since the start of the school year, according to Texas DSHS data.
