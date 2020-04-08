Two days after changing its meal distribution format, Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said the district has seen an increase in meals being picked up.
On Monday, the district changed its format to allow families to pick up breakfast and lunch from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the designated locations.
Dana Hopper, school nutrition manager at Reeces Creek Elementary said Tuesday that the school gave out more than 300 meal bags, according to a release from Maya.
“I wish we had even more coming,” Hopper said in the release. “It makes my heart happy to know they are eating.”
The district immediately saw an increase of more than 900 meals with the new format.
On Friday, the district gave out 1,663 meals, and on Monday they gave out 2,755 meals.
The district is giving out meals Monday through Friday, including this Friday which is Good Friday.
The 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. time slot is the only time each day the district is handing out the meals, except for the Nolanville location.
“This new pickup time will allow families to grab both breakfast and lunch in one trip. This will minimize exposure and better adhere to the Governor’s Shelter In Place executive order,” according to KISD’s website. “The Nolanville Boys & Girls Club location will continue to provide Lunch-Only during their normal time between 11:00 am -12:30 pm.”
More information about the meal distribution is available at https://www.killeenisd.org/covid19_meals.
Grab & Go Pick-Up Locations:
- Cedar Valley Elementary
- Hay Branch Elementary
- Harker Heights Elementary
- Manor Middle
- Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary
- Peebles Elementary
- Pershing Park Elementary
- Rancier Middle
- Reeces Creek Elementary
- Robert M. Shoemaker High School (*Meals will be available at the Concession Stand.)
- West Ward Elementary
- Willow Springs Elementary
- Note: Nolanville Boys & Girls Club: LUNCH ONLY: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.