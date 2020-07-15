Killeen Independent School District will begin emailing a form this week to parents to chose how their child will be educated when classes start next month: in-person or online.
Superintendent John Craft said Wednesday morning in a press conference at the KISD administration building that the intent forms will be emailed beginning Friday, and parents have until July 27 to return them.
“It’s going to be a two-pronged approach, it’s going to be a parallel approach,” Craft said of the instruction plans. “We’re going to allow, obviously, the students whose parents feel comfortable in returning for face-to-face instruction to do just that.”
Amid concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, in which cases have spiked in Bell County in recent weeks, the district is planning on beginning fall classes on Aug. 17.
To help mitigate the risks associated with bringing staff and students back to campus, the district has announced protocols that will be in place, district spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release following the press conference.
Those protocols are:
- Encourage social distancing on campus and during extracurricular activities
- Limit large gatherings, close playground equipment use and cancel field trips
- Keep campuses closed to external visitors and require appointments
- Provide school supplies to reduce communal use
- Serve breakfast and lunch in the cafeterias, not in classrooms
- Disinfect buses following each run
- Train KISD employees and student on COVID-19 virus spread mitigation
Craft said Wednesday that guidelines from the Texas Education Agency advise that social distancing is not required on buses.
As far as mask mandates, the district is currently abiding by Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate, which requires masks in public buildings for anyone over the age of 10 when social distancing is not feasible.
The district does have flexibility to implement its own mask mandate, but at this point, the district is following the governor’s order, Maya said after the press conference.
“Along with that, we’re going to be also offering the virtual — both synchronous and/or asynchronous — platform for learners that intend to remain at home,” Craft said.
Synchronous learning will involve a student accessing their teacher’s classroom live via Zoom or another virtual meeting platform.
Asynchronous learning will involve a student accessing pre-recorded instructional material at a later time or date.
Craft said the district will work hard to provide technology support, such as hardware or connectivity, for virtual learners.
The ways the district will support virtual learners, according to the release by Maya, are:
- Employee professional development Aug. 4-14 addressing multiple platforms and technology integration
- Grab and go meal distribution with required documentation
- Students in need may receive technology, connectivity, and hotline support
Craft said the intent forms will provide the district with a “snapshot” of how the campuses will look when the fall semester begins.
Parents are not obligated to commit to their intention immediately, but the district will use it as a tool to determine things such as classroom size, transportation requirements and technological requirements.
At any point in the semester, a parent can change their choice from in-person to virtual and vice versa, but Craft said the transition from virtual to in-person will take more time to make necessary preparations.
Craft said in the press conference that the district is mandated to offer in-person learning.
“As far as the option to determine whether to return face-to-face or not, it’s really not a local education decision,” he said. “It’s been very clear that we are to provide a face-to-face instructional opportunity to any and all students that are requesting that option.”
The district has developed a portion of its website called “Return to Learn” where parents can access more information about both platforms, Maya said in the release.
Parents can access the website at https://www.killeenisd.org/RTL.
Other School Districts
Copperas Cove Independent School District will implement a similar learning platform as KISD.
Copperas Cove ISD announced its plan on Tuesday.
Parents can go to https://www.ccisd.com/backtoschool for more information.
In-person learning is available to students of all grade levels.
“(Elementary) Students will have reduced transitions and where necessary, teachers will rotate to student groups,” the website said. “Secondary students in grades 6-12 will follow their class schedules by transitioning to different classrooms for course instruction.”
Virtual learning at CCISD will be via Schoology for pre-K through 12th grade. Secondary students from sixth through 12th grade will also have the opportunity to learn via Edgenuity.
Schoology is a learning management system which allows parents and students to connect with their teachers.
Edgenuity provides blended learning opportunities for middle and high school students its website says.
Austin school district Superintendent Paul Cruz on Tuesday afternoon sent a memo to parents announcing plans to delay in-person classes for three weeks, according to a report in the Austin American-Statesman.
“Even though the first day of school is Aug. 18, we know that our teachers and staff need to report to school weeks before that date,” Cruz wrote in the memo. “Given our public health conditions in Travis County, Austin ISD will suspend in-person education and deliver virtual instruction for the first three weeks of the 2020-21 school year.”
The memo came after Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott on Tuesday morning urged local schools to delay the fall semester until at least Sept. 8, or offer virtual-only instruction, the Statesman reported.
