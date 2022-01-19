The Killeen Independent School District Superintendent took to YouTube Wednesday evening to update parents and employees about the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said COVID-19 is affecting employees the district “across the board,” from transportation to the classroom.
“At this time, we are making every effort to remain open, mainly due to the logistics involved with having to close a district of our size,” Craft said.
In the classroom, the superintendent told parents that their students’ classes may be impacted by the shortage of teachers out sick with COVID.
“This means your student’s class may be combined with another,” he said. “Or they may have a substitute or an administrator covering the class for the day. Several classes are gathering for instruction in the auditorium, cafeteria, and, or gym to ensure students are receiving high-quality instruction from KISD-certified educators.”
The Herald requested the number of KISD teachers who were in charge of more than one class Wednesday due to the staffing/substitute shortage, but as of Wednesday evening the request was still pending.
Also pending, is a Herald request for teacher and student absence data, the district says it monitors daily, from the previous week.
“As a district, we are closely monitoring the current number of COVID-19 cases and the number of staff and student absences as a result of close contact isolation periods and positive cases,” Craft said.
The district’s YouTube video alerted parents to a possible future major transportation change.
“At this point, we can continue transporting all students, but if we don’t have healthy drivers, we may have to limit transportation to only special education students in the future,” he said.
If a student is tardy to class because of a late school bus, Craft said the student’s tardiness would be excused.
In addition to transportation complications, Craft said some cafeteria options may be limited due to “national shortages” as well as staffing troubles.
In regards to parents’ requests for virtual learning, Craft said his hands are essentially tied by the Texas Education Agency.
“TEA doesn’t allow a school district to turn on virtual instruction as easily as they did in 2020,” he said. “Unless every student on the campus tests positive for COVID-19, all students have the right to a free and appropriate education.”
The district from here on out, he said, will be adhering to CDC’s revised guidelines for close contact exposure to COVID-19, which requires those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who were recently exposed to quarantine for five days and mask up for another five days.
The superintendent also asked parents, students, and staff to limit their activities outside of school, if possible.
“Together we can do this, but we need your assistance,” he said.
To watch Craft’s YouTube video to parents, go to https://www.smore.com/u0d9n.
To watch his YouTube video to employees visit https://www.smore.com/tbuj1.
As of Wednesday, KISD reported 562 active COVID-19 cases within the district among 381 students and 181 staff on its online dashboard. Tuesday KISD reported 337 active cases within the school district.
To view KISD’s COVID-19 dashboard, which includes a breakdown of cases by individual campus, visit Killeenisd.org/dashboard.
