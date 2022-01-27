New mother, Alexandra Chandler, first learned of her COVID-19 diagnosis as she was going into labor with her first child, now she’s in the ICU fighting to get back home to her newborn baby boy.
Chandler, a Killeen Independent School District fifth-grade teacher, left early from work on Jan. 6 because she was feeling ill, according to a summary on a GoFundMe set up for the teacher.
More than 215 people have donated to the GoFundMe fundraiser set up to support the Chandler’s family in the seven days its been online.
“This gofundme has been set up to aide her husband James and Baby Beau during this unimaginable time,” the website states.
As of Thursday afternoon, the website has raised $12,605 of it’s $15,000 goal. Those interested in donating may visit https://bit.ly/3IK7Is0.
“Alex was diagnosed with Covid-19 when she went in for labor despite being fully vaccinated,” the GoFundMe states. “In fact, she remained hyper vigilant all throughout her pregnancy in order to not contract the virus.”
Chandler gave birth to her first born, a baby boy named Beau on Jan. 9.
“After years of fertility struggles and finally giving birth, COVID-19 has robbed Alex of the joy of being a first time mom,” the website states.
After a short hospital stay, Chandler and her son were able to return home on Jan. 12, according to the donation website. However, on Jan. 13 after experiencing shortness of breath, Chandler checked into a local emergency room where she was ultimately diagnosed with both pneumonia and COVID-19. Baby Beau tested positive for COVID-19 but is “recovering well,” according to the fundraiser.
“On Saturday, January 15th, Alex required additional medical support to be able to breathe and was eventually intubated,” the GoFundMe states. “She later experienced a double pneumothorax (both lungs had collapsed).”
The organizer of the GoFundMe fundraiser, Kait Osborne-Bias, described Alex as “by far the kindest person and loved by everyone who knows her.”
An update posted on the website Wednesday asked for continued prayers for Alex and her family.
“Several people have reached out for an update on Alex and sadly, we don’t have better news,” the GoFundMe states. “Alex is currently experiencing another setback in the form of an unknown infection. Doctors are doing everything they can to pinpoint the source while having her on three different types of strong antibiotics. Please continue to pray and spread the word, as it means the world to the Chandler family. Thank you for all of your generous donations and support.”
The Chandler’s harrowing story has been shared nationwide by People and other news outlets.
