The Killeen Independent School District will begin offering free testing to its students and staff today.
The tests are part of a statewide program being offered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Education Agency.
The rapid tests are provided by BinaxNOW and will give results within 15 minutes of the time they are administered.
Students and staff will park at the school and enter the building on the 2nd Street side. Inside tests will be administered one at a time.
As of Wednesday, there were 516 total cases of COVID-19 within KISD, since the district started counting in March.
Of the total, 200 of them were at elementary schools, 84 students and 116 staff. There were 92 at middle schools, 53 students and 39 staff and 174 at high schools, 102 students and 72 staff.
There are currently 74 active cases at KISD schools as of Wednesday, 37 students and 37 staff.
At non-campus buildings, 50 staff have tested positive for the virus.
