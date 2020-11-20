The Killeen Independent School District students and staff will soon be able to get free rapid coronavirus testing.
Beginning next month, KISD will be participating in a statewide COVID-19 screening program being offered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Education Agency.
This program will allow KISD to test both symptomatic and asymptomatic staff and students to reduce the risk around the district, according to a news release from the district. The free screenings are not available to the general public or family members of staff or students.
Testing will begin Dec. 3 at the former Nolan Middle School building, 505 Jasper Drive, in Killeen, using the entrance on Second Street.
Testing times will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days.
KISD students and employees may take advantage of the optional free rapid screening with an appointment. Parents or legal guardians will need to sign a waiver for students under 18, according to the release. Appointments will be available online or by phone closer to the launch date. Additional information will be available online www.killeenisd.org/COVID_screening.
The state-funded program uses BinaxNOW tests, which provide results in 15 minutes based on a nasal swab in the nostril, according to the release.
In the event of a positive test result, individuals will be advised to see their primary care physician to obtain a more formal PCR (molecular) lab-based test, as instructed by TDEM.
Lampasas ISD is also providing rapid testing for COVID-19 through a state pilot program where teachers and students can get tested for free at a local clinic and get results back on the same day.
